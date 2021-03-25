How do you communicate your appreciation to coworkers, employees, spouse, family and friends?
Presenters Stacey Aldag, Lisa Guenther and Terry Nelson of Northeast Community College explained the importance of making people understand they are appreciated during a recent AG-ceptional Women Conference.
Northeast Community College welcomed about 100 mask wearing socially distanced women at Norfolk and 25 more women virtually via Zoom at the college’s West Point location. Others zoomed in from their homes.
The conference recognized all women in agriculture.
The presenters said studies show for job satisfaction, feeling valued at work can be more important than a paycheck. Lack of appreciation can ruin marriages. The worst thing in friendship is a lack of appreciation.
Speakers shared information on appreciation communication and how it is done. Suggestions included studying the person to find out in what way the appreciated would most understand your appreciation.
Words of affirmation are accepted by 54% of people when told they are doing a good job. The words must come from the heart. If not, remain silent.
The presenters said women like words of affirmation.
Spending quality time expresses appreciation by really concentrating on what the person is saying. Listen to the feeling. Maintain eye contact and read the body language.
Respect the person even if you disagree with them. People appreciate undivided time spent with them, be it in conversation, a social event, or just being together sharing a sporting game on television.
Acts of service show appreciation. For some, there is joy in doing. Don’t just tell someone you care, show them. Verbal praise doesn’t speak like service.
There are correct ways to give service, such as by asking, “How can I help?” If you are going to help, do it their way. Be a high-flyer and have fun doing it. Communicate your time frame. A service worker sees a task from beginning to end. Serve with a gracious heart.
Gifts show appreciation. To give the right gift to the right person at the right time takes time and planning. It shows you care.
Physical touch can also show appreciation. Physical touch includes a handshake, a pat on the back or an elbow bump. Touch can be very important, but it must be within the cultural norms of the area.
On the damaging side, harsh words or an absence of touch can be hurtful.
There is a difference between recognizing someone and appreciating them. Communicating appreciation is most important.
The workshop was based on the book, “The Five Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace” by Gary Chapman and Paul White.
Dr. Michele Gill, vice president of administrative services and general counsel, said, “Women have been a critical part of agriculture from the pioneer farm and the ranch to the board rooms. You are the most important people who do the work, who get things done.”