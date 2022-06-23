Banquet results in $4,500 in scholarships awarded

MADISON — One of the highlights of the annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet was the awarding of four $1,000 scholarships as well as the presentation of the Norfolk Beef Expo scholarship to the 2021 recipient.
This year's banquet at the Madison County Fairgrounds on June 16 was hosted by the Norfolk and Madison area chambers of commerce, and the banquet’s theme was “Uniting the Agricultural & Business Communities.” It targets Madison County and the adjacent counties of Antelope, Wayne, Pierce, Stanton, Boone and northern Platte.
Ag council co-chairmen Dave Spencer and Riley Chohon presented the scholarships. They noted the event has come a long way in its seventh year since it began by awarding two $500 scholarships. To date, a total of $26,750 in scholarships has been awarded.
“It is our goal to grow this amount even more, and we look forward to the continued growth of these scholarships in the years to come with the support of our communities and sponsors,” Chohon said.
The $1,000 recipients were:
— Jacob Cleveland, the son of Ryan and Tiffany Cleveland of Meadow Grove and a 2021 graduate from Elkhorn Valley Schools. He is attending Northeast Community College, where he is majoring in ag-agronomy and welding and receiving hands-on experience by working for a local seed dealer and farmer.
— Lane Kudera of Clarkson, the son of Barret Kudera and Jessica Achterhoff and a 2021 graduate of Clarkson High School. He has been involved in agriculture his whole life and is majoring in ag-precision at Northeast Community College. He hopes to buy an acreage in the Clarkson area, continue raising cattle alongside his father and, eventually, own his own trucking business after graduation.
— Ritter Oestreich, the son of Todd and Carla Oestreich of Norfolk. He is a 2022 graduate of Pierce Junior-Senior High School and plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University majoring in ag-business, with hopes of working in a seed/chemical sales management position after graduation.
— Amanda Sellin of Norfolk, the daughter of Todd and Rhonda Sellin and a 2022 graduate of Norfolk High School in May. She plans to attend Chadron State College and major in legal studies and minor in agri-business with an emphasis in ag law.
Every September for the past 72 years, the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Council has hosted the Norfolk Beef Expo. The Norfolk Beef Expo is one of the state’s premier 4-H and FFA market beef shows. A recipient is chosen to receive a $500 scholarship from proceeds from the expo, with the successful applicant having exhibited a calf.
Zach Anderson of Columbus, the son of Chad and Holly Anderson and a 2022 graduate from Lakeview High School, was the winner. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in agricultural engineering, and has 24 hours toward his general elective courses after taking dual-credit classes in high school.
The 73rd Norfolk Beef Expo will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex at Northeast Community College.