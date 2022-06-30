Mark your calendar for Monday, July 11, for a virtual 4-H Baking for Beginners workshop.

Hannah Guenther, who is a food, nutrition and health Extension educator, will go over the basics of baking.

Young chefs will follow along at home as they learn how to make granola bars, muffins and s’mores cookies.

All recipes will be sent to 4-H youth before the workshop so groceries can be purchased. To register for this free virtual workshop, call the extension office at 402-372-6006 or email Guenther at Hannah.guenther@unl.edu.

Tags

In other news

Cooking 201-301 classes offered

Ready to take your baking up a notch? In an advanced 4-H baking workshop on Wednesday, July 13, youths will follow along and learn with Hannah Guenther, a food, nutrition and health Extension educator.

Crop report for week ending June 26

Crop report for week ending June 26

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Crop progress information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state

How to handle heat stress with animals

Warm weather has returned and with it, the possibility for heat stress in animals. At especially high risk are animals on feed, such as feedlot cattle, that are near harvest weights. While long-lasting heat events can be deadly (one only has to look at the issues in Kansas several weeks ago)…