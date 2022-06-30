Mark your calendar for Monday, July 11, for a virtual 4-H Baking for Beginners workshop.
Hannah Guenther, who is a food, nutrition and health Extension educator, will go over the basics of baking.
Young chefs will follow along at home as they learn how to make granola bars, muffins and s’mores cookies.
All recipes will be sent to 4-H youth before the workshop so groceries can be purchased. To register for this free virtual workshop, call the extension office at 402-372-6006 or email Guenther at Hannah.guenther@unl.edu.