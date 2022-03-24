Avian influenza detected in commercial flock in Butler County

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial flock of 570,000 broilers in Butler County.
This is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. Wild birds can carry the virus without becoming sick, while domesticated birds can become quite sick.
“Having a second farm in Nebraska confirmed to have HPAI is unfortunate, but not completely unexpected,” said Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). “NDA will use all the resources at our disposal, in coordination with our federal partners to manage a quick response.”
According to state veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, since the initial threat of HPAI in the United States, the farm has increased biosecurity and heightened observational testing and, upon noticing a larger than normal death loss, immediately quarantined the facility and contacted NDA.
The farm is under NDA quarantine and the birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, NDA will be establishing a 6.2-mile control zone around the infected premises. Premises with poultry that fall within that control zone will not be allowed to move birds or poultry products on or off their premises without permission from NDA. These producers also should know the signs and symptoms of HPAI and notify NDA immediately of sick or dying poultry.
Symptoms of HPAI in poultry include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI also may cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms. HPAI can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.
Poultry owners should report unusual poultry bird deaths or sick birds to NDA at 402-471-2351 or through the USDA at 866-536-7593.