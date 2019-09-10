Crops continue to grow in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on Sept. 8, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 8% short, 80% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 9% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn dough was 94%, behind 100% last year and the five-year average of 98%. Dented was 70%, behind 84% last year and 81% average. Mature was 9%, behind 20% last year and 18% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 58% good and 15% excellent.
— Soybean setting pods was 94%, behind 100% last year and 100% average. Dropping leaves was 7%, behind 29% last year and 22% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 61% good and 14% excellent.
— Winter wheat planting was 4%, equal to last year and behind 8% average.
— Sorghum coloring was 59%, behind 82% last year and 82% average. Mature was 1%, behind 12% last year and 10% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 15% fair, 67% good and 17% excellent.
— Dry bean dropping leaves was 30%. Harvested was 2%. Dry bean condition rated 3% very poor, 18% poor, 27% fair, 45% good and 7% excellent.