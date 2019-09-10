Crop report irrigation
Norfolk Daily News file

Crops continue to grow in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending on Sept. 8, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 8% short, 80% adequate and 10% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 9% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn dough was 94%, behind 100% last year and the five-year average of 98%. Dented was 70%, behind 84% last year and 81% average. Mature was 9%, behind 20% last year and 18% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 58% good and 15% excellent.

— Soybean setting pods was 94%, behind 100% last year and 100% average. Dropping leaves was 7%, behind 29% last year and 22% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 61% good and 14% excellent.

— Winter wheat planting was 4%, equal to last year and behind 8% average.

— Sorghum coloring was 59%, behind 82% last year and 82% average. Mature was 1%, behind 12% last year and 10% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 15% fair, 67% good and 17% excellent.

— Dry bean dropping leaves was 30%. Harvested was 2%. Dry bean condition rated 3% very poor, 18% poor, 27% fair, 45% good and 7% excellent.

Tags

In other news

University honors Madison County farm family

University honors Madison County farm family

LINCOLN — As the University of Nebraska–Lincoln reflects on its 150-year legacy of improving the quality of life for Nebraska and beyond, it’s also celebrating its longstanding connections to the people of the land.

Rainfall may have impact on calf, crop

A snowy/rainy spring gave way to above average rainfall for the summer in much of the mid-section of the country and the moisture has presented challenges for this year’s hay crop.

Students get up-close look at ag during festival

WAYNE — More than 200 fifth graders from eight classrooms in Northeast Nebraska gained firsthand experience on where their food, fiber, and fuel come from by attending the third annual Growing Potential Agriculture Festival held in Wayne on Aug. 29.

Farm bureau receives grant for teachers

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation was awarded a grant from the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization (NAITCO) to support the growth of agricultural literacy in pre-kindergarten-12th grade classrooms in Nebraska. Funding for the competitive grant program came from the…

Nebraska team merges machine learning, plant genetics

Sorghum, the third most abundant cereal crop in the United States, is emerging as a star player in the biofuels industry. With its water use efficiency, resistance to heat and low cost of seed, it has the capacity to outpace corn, especially in the West and High Plains where irrigation suppl…