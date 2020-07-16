Area dairy show returns

One hundred twenty-eight dairy cattle were shown in the 21st annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show at West Point Saturday.

Carl and Jan Aschoff, advisors of the Nebraska Junior Dairy Association said 19 families from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota competed. Plaques were presented to champions and reserve champions by State Dairy Princess Anna Ready of Scribner.

Terry Rawn of Ohio was the official judge. Rawn is the interim manager at the 950-cow Broken Bow Dairy.

The West Point dairy show is among the largest dairy shows in the state. Winners are:

Senior Showmanship

Champion: Bryce Huitink; Sioux Center, Iowa

Reserve champion: Abigail Wegner, Wolbach

Honorable mention: Bryce Wilshusen, Nebraska

Intermediate Showmanship

Champion: Brianna Wilshusen, Hordville

Reserve Champion: Halie Racicky, Mason City

Honorable mention: Autumn Bartlett, Filly

Junior Showmanship

Champion: Sidney Engelman, Jansen

Reserve champion: Courtney Roeber, Carroll

Honorable mention: Nick Kroll; George, Iowa

Ayrshire breed

Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Estrela Family, St Libory

Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Estrela Family, St Libory

Champion cow: Exhibitor — Zander Chapman, Bancroft; Owner — Ralph Gladowski Family, North Bend

Brown Swiss breed

Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Sidney Engelman; Owner —Classic Dairy Inc., Jansen

Champion cow: Exhibitor — Preston Engelman, Jansen; Owner — Classic Dairy Inc., Jansen

Crossbreed

Champion heifer: James Imig, Seward

Reserve champion: James Imig, Seward

Guernsey breed

Champion heifer: James Imig, Seward

Reserve champion heifer: James Imig, Seward

Champion cow: James Imig, Seward

Holstein breed

Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Elk Creek Dairy, Mason City

Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor — En-Mar Holsteins, Wahoo; Owner — En-Mar Holsteins Wahoo

Champion cow: Exhibitor — Allison Engelman, Jansen; Owner — Classic Dairy, Jansen

Reserve champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Allison Engelman, Jansen

Jersey breed

Champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen

Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Beauty-View Farm, Wahoo

Champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen

Reserve champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen

Milking Shorthorn

Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Corbin Roth, Milford; Owner — John Roth, Milford

Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engleman, Jansen

Champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engelman, Jansen

Area dairy show returns

