Area dairy show returns

One hundred twenty-eight dairy cattle were shown in the 21st annual Cream of the Crop Dairy Show at West Point Saturday.
Carl and Jan Aschoff, advisors of the Nebraska Junior Dairy Association said 19 families from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota competed. Plaques were presented to champions and reserve champions by State Dairy Princess Anna Ready of Scribner.
Terry Rawn of Ohio was the official judge. Rawn is the interim manager at the 950-cow Broken Bow Dairy.
The West Point dairy show is among the largest dairy shows in the state. Winners are:
Senior Showmanship
Champion: Bryce Huitink; Sioux Center, Iowa
Reserve champion: Abigail Wegner, Wolbach
Honorable mention: Bryce Wilshusen, Nebraska
Intermediate Showmanship
Champion: Brianna Wilshusen, Hordville
Reserve Champion: Halie Racicky, Mason City
Honorable mention: Autumn Bartlett, Filly
Junior Showmanship
Champion: Sidney Engelman, Jansen
Reserve champion: Courtney Roeber, Carroll
Honorable mention: Nick Kroll; George, Iowa
Ayrshire breed
Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Estrela Family, St Libory
Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Estrela Family, St Libory
Champion cow: Exhibitor — Zander Chapman, Bancroft; Owner — Ralph Gladowski Family, North Bend
Brown Swiss breed
Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Sidney Engelman; Owner —Classic Dairy Inc., Jansen
Champion cow: Exhibitor — Preston Engelman, Jansen; Owner — Classic Dairy Inc., Jansen
Crossbreed
Champion heifer: James Imig, Seward
Reserve champion: James Imig, Seward
Guernsey breed
Champion heifer: James Imig, Seward
Reserve champion heifer: James Imig, Seward
Champion cow: James Imig, Seward
Holstein breed
Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Racicky Family, Mason City; Owner — Elk Creek Dairy, Mason City
Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor — En-Mar Holsteins, Wahoo; Owner — En-Mar Holsteins Wahoo
Champion cow: Exhibitor — Allison Engelman, Jansen; Owner — Classic Dairy, Jansen
Reserve champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Allison Engelman, Jansen
Jersey breed
Champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen
Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Beauty-View Farm, Wahoo
Champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen
Reserve champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Preston Engelman, Jansen
Milking Shorthorn
Champion heifer: Exhibitor — Corbin Roth, Milford; Owner — John Roth, Milford
Reserve champion heifer: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engleman, Jansen
Champion cow: Exhibitor and owner Sidney Engelman, Jansen