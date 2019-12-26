Annual farm show back in Norfolk

The annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15-16, at the 45,000-square-foot Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, located at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. The Show is sponsored and presented by Farm Show Productions and WJAG Radio of Norfolk.
More than 135 vendors representing several different states will stand ready to demonstrate what lies ahead for agriculture through new equipment and technology. Several free educational seminars, free demonstrations and door prizes highlight the show.
Because Northeast Nebraska lies within the heart of the corn belt, the show is truly ag-based with a row-crop focus. Every vendor at the show is relevant to agriculture. Sally Lewis, WJAG sales manager, said in a press release that there is a waiting list of vendors wanting to get into the show.
“It is a further testament to the importance that agriculture has on our local economy,” Lewis said.
Beyond the vendors, it offers patrons a strong lineup of educational seminars. Station manager Jeffrey Steffen said that in these times of low commodity prices, the producer is looking for relevant information they can apply to their operation.
Chip Flory, host of Farm Journal Radio’s Agritalk Program, will broadcast the program live from the show on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each segment is one hour long.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners of Lincoln in association with UNL Extension will present options on marketing your grain. At noon UNL State Climatologist Al Dutcher will look at the weather outlook for the 2020 growing season. At 2 p.m. Mark Stock and Mike Fujan of BigIron will present “Managing & Getting the Most of out of Your Assets.”
UNL Extension Educator Jim Jansen will present “Farm Bill Decision Making” at noon on Jan. 16.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will once again present their live rainfall simulator, and the Elkhorn Rural and Stanton County Public Power Districts will have high-voltage safety demonstrations periodically over the two days, plus free DOT health monitoring courtesy of Sunny Meadow Medical Clinic.
Concessions will be available both days hosted by Northeast Community College Ag students, with the proceeds benefiting their programs at the school. Shuttle service to and from the parking lot will be available. Admission to the show is free.