Agriculture educators recognized

LINCOLN — The Nebraska FFA Foundation, Nebraska Agricultural Education Association and Nationwide have recognized Randy Vlasin, Hayes Center agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, as Nebraska’s first Golden Owl Award winner and Outstanding Agricultural Educator of the Year.
Amanda Hafer of Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk, Robyn Graham of Humphrey and Brent Nollette of Valentine were among the six finalists for the honor.
Agricultural educators play a vital part in their communities, dedicating countless hours to equip students for fulfilling careers and help them follow their interests. To further honor contributions and support them with additional resources, the Nebraska FFA Foundation and Nebraska Agriculture Education Association have partnered with Nationwide to present Vlasin with the first Nebraska Golden Owl Award. Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award in 2018 to recognize outstanding teachers across several states.
Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, the Nebraska FFA Foundation, NAEA and Nationwide collected nominations for Nebraska’s top agricultural teachers from students, parents and community members across the state. In addition to Vlasin, Hafer, Graham and Nollette, the other finalists were Ashtyn Vivion, Alliance; and Chad Schimmels, Eustis-Farnam.
A selection committee honored Vlasin as the grand prize winner for 2023 Nebraska Agricultural Educator of the Year. Vlasin received the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and was presented with an additional $3,000 Nationwide-funded check to reward him for his service.