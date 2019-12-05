Ag women program

Nebraska Extension in partnership with USDA Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service is offering the Inaugural Annie’s Inspired Program “North Central Nebraska Women in Ag.”
This program has been developed for female agriculture landowners, farmers, ranchers and industry professionals looking to connect with other women in agriculture. The theme for the 2019 North Central Women in Ag is “Stronger Together.”
Susan Harris-Broomfield, an educator with Nebraska Extension will be presenting “Our Stress and Communicating With Those Who Are Stressing.”
Harris-Broomfield’s presentation will address how to identify signs of stress in yourself and others and learn helpful techniques for coping with and responding to stress.
There will also be presentations from Kay Hand on Farm Service Agency disaster programs, Deb Witte on farm loan program overview and Christine Lousias on Natural Resource Conservation Service programs.
The North Central Women in Ag program will be held Dec. 16th from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mid-Plains Community College in Valentine.
For more information, contact Amy Timmerman at the Holt County Extension Office at atimmerman2@unl.edu or at 402-336-2760.