LINCOLN — The 13th annual Ag Sack Lunch program, designed to increase awareness of the importance of agriculture in Nebraska to fourth grade students and their families, heads into the spring semester offering both in-person and virtual presentations to schools across the state.

The in-person version of the program is offered to classes visiting the State Capitol Building in Lincoln as part of their curriculum. Virtual presentations also are available for schools.

This spring many schools have resumed their Lincoln visits, so in-person reservations are full, according to Karen Brokaw, program coordinator.

But the virtual presentations provide an opportunity to reach students from schools from across the state. Teachers may register online for a virtual presentation by visiting AgSackLunchProgram.com.

The sessions are led by “Ag Ambassadors,” students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agriculture.

Ag Ambassadors for the spring semester include Jadyn Fleischman of Herman, Mikayla Martensen of Humphrey, Emily Hatterman of Wisner and Holly Schacht of Orchard.

