Ag recommendations: Where to look?

There are many sources for insect pest management information available for farmers, consultants and other ag professionals, and all profess to give expert advice.
How does one choose which source will offer the best information? First, try to determine if the advice is based on sound research or simply anecdote. Making a firm statement with absolute certainty on a website or social media platform does not mean it is true. I recommend that farmers first go to university Extension sites, which are typically identified with a .edu domain, or government agency sites identified with a .gov domain. Choose the university that provides information and advice based on your region’s agricultural, ecological and environmental conditions. For most of us, that would be a University of Nebraska Extension website. I also would look at information from universities in neighboring states, always mindful that recommendations may differ with respect to different geographies, environments and cropping systems.
Why is a university such a good source of information and advice? Well, as university researchers and extension personnel, we develop pest management recommendations that are based on research studies and a system called “peer review,” where what we publish is thoroughly reviewed and evaluated by other experts. This is also true for many government sites, like the USDA. For many other online sources of information, however, there is no review of any kind. As a result, many of the “recommendations” from those sources are not relying on sound science and are not challenged or critically evaluated. They are simply opinions, often based simply on anecdote.
The U.S. Land-Grant University system and the Extension mission were established to conduct unbiased research and provide education for the public good. We work with other universities, and often agencies such as the USDA, to address agricultural problems and develop and deliver sound, research-based recommendations. An example of this coordinated effort is the work of north-central U.S. entomologists funded by the North Central Soybean Research Program (supported in part by the Nebraska Soybean Board) and the USDA Multi-State Research Committee S-1055 "Biology, Impact and Management of Soybean Insect Pests in Soybean Production Systems." Both groups comprise university researchers, Extension personnel and USDA research scientists.
For example, the soybean aphid management recommendations resulting from this multi-state, multi-agency effort are based on multi-state, replicated and peer-reviewed research. The recommendations aren’t simply based on anecdotal observations, hunches or feelings. They’re based on research-based crop and pest biology, the effectiveness of various management tactics, short- and long-term economic costs/benefits and environmental implications.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has agricultural research facilities across Nebraska where region-specific research is conducted continuously to address the needs of Nebraska farmers. Besides the various departmental websites, timely Nebraska agricultural updates and recommendations may be found in the UNL CropWatch Newsletter at http://cropwatch.unl.edu/. And you can always visit or contact your local Extension office for any information you may need.