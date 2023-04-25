Kate Bolz, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) state director for Rural Development for Nebraska, has announced that the USDA is accepting applications for grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.

USDA is making the grants available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with funding from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

USDA will hold competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024, with $1 billion available nationwide.

“The Rural Energy for America Program builds our clean energy economy and helps Nebraska farmers, ranchers and rural businesses save money, innovate and succeed,” Bolz said.

Recipients may use REAP funds to install renewable energy systems or to make energy-efficiency improvements.

Eligible applicants include rural small businesses and agricultural producers. The maximum federal share that may be requested is up to 50% of the total project cost for all energy-efficiency projects and zero-emissions renewable energy systems. An award of up to 50% of the total project cost is also available for any project in a designated energy community and/or submitted by an eligible tribal entity.

All other projects are eligible to apply for grants of up to 25% of the total project cost. The maximum grant is $1 million for renewable energy systems and $500,000 for energy-efficiency projects.

For additional information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/energy-programs, or contact Bill Sheppard at Bill.Sheppard@usda.gov or 402-371-5350.

