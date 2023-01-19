Ag notes for Jan. 19

Youth symposium
LINCOLN — Youths from three states visited the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus to participate in the 18th annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium (NYBLS) on Dec. 2-4.
The event introduces participating high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to career opportunities and current issues in the beef industry, in addition to offering education and practice in leadership skills. Speakers from the university and representatives from the Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Cattlemen and producers educated attendees about all aspects of the industry from farm to fork. Students from Nebraska, Kansas and Kentucky made up the group of 45 participants in this year's event, increasing the total attendance to 725 since the event began in 2004.
"We try to introduce participants to a wide range of topics in the beef industry," said Alli Raymond, animal science recruitment coordinator. "No matter what your interests are, there is a career for you in the industry."
Eight participants also were awarded $500 CASNR scholarships, including Whitley Rut (Arthur), Alexa Carter (Rising City), Jacie Wolfinger (Lexington) Mollie Webb (Glasgow), Austin Black (Blair), Lilee Chevalier (Bennet), Spencer Walahowski (Overton) and Bethany Nichols (Bridgeport).
New co-leaders
LINCOLN — Rural Prosperity Nebraska, the community development arm of Nebraska Extension, has named two new program co-leaders to lead its community development efforts. Jordan Rasmussen and Brandi Hilton-Hagemann, both Nebraska Extension educators, will serve in these positions for one year, at which time the positions will conclude.
Rasmussen joined Rural Prosperity Nebraska in 2020 and works in Burwell, serving as the statewide leadership development team lead. Hilton-Hagemann joined in 2021 and acts as the statewide community engagement team lead, based in McCook.
The program co-leaders will work with Rural Prosperity Nebraska’s director, Mary Emery, and program leader, Dave Varner. Their main responsibilities will focus on partnering with rural communities to put into practice scholarship that focuses on rural community development.
They also will spearhead projects of their own design. Rasmussen plans to focus on Rural Prosperity Nebraska’s communications, helping reach and connect with a wider Nebraska audience. Hilton-Hagemann plans to reevaluate current engagement strategies to better work with communities on their growth and improvement plans.
Research project
LINCOLN — Gardeners and urban farmers are being sought to participate in a science project to collect plant and soil data in their own gardens. The purpose is to learn more about the benefits of soil health management practices firsthand and provide the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with data to evaluate changes in soil health overtime.
The Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative, funded through a conservation collaboration agreement with the USDA National Resources Conservation Service in Nebraska, is a citizen science project for gardeners and urban farmers throughout the state.
The soil health and regenerative agriculture movement is gaining momentum on corn, soybeans and wheat acres across the state, but soil health management practices like cover crops and no-till areas are less common in urban gardens.
The goal of the Nebraska Urban Soil Health Initiative is to increase awareness among backyard farmers about soil health and the related resources and programs available through the USDA-NRCS. To achieve this goal, the university is recruiting at least 200 gardeners and urban farmers in Nebraska to implement new soil health management practices, including cover crops, no-till and soil amendment with conpost and biochar.
Participating gardners and urban farmers will recieve a free annual soil health test and supplies to implement a new soil health management practice. They also will receive priority access to online education materials, study results and publications, and outreach events hosted by the USDA-NRCS.
Participants will need to have access to at least 100 square feet of private garden space for two consecutive years and participate in 2023 and 2024. Anyone interested should complete an application form at https://agronomy.unl.edu/nebraska-urban-soil-health-initiative-registration.
Monthly meeting
BATTLE CREEK — The Madison County Farm Bureau Board will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Battle Creek Public Library.