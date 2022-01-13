County 4-H council
The new Cuming County 4-H Council members were selected at the 4-H Achievement celebration.
Those serving on the 2022 4-H council are: Dave Karnopp, Amber Buhrman, Kelly Leeper, Andrea Stewart, Laura Ritter, Krista Prinz, Todd Schroeder, Ryan Meier, Karina Hasenkamp and Travis Arduser. The 4-H council youth members include Landon Hasenkamp, Jack Ritter, Grace Meiergerd and Trey Stewart.
These members determine and make decisions on county 4-H policy and assist Extension staff on program planning
Enrollment open
Nebraska 4-H has transitioned to its new 4-H Online platform. 4-H Online 2.0 is more user friendly and is compatible on cellphones. To enroll, visit: http://v2.4honline.com
Returning families do not need to create a new account; they can use their log-in credentials for 4honline used in previous years. Instructions may be found at https://4h.unl.edu/enroll/returning-member.
Enrollment instructions for new families may be found at https://4h.unl.edu/enroll/new-member.
Extension board
The Cuming County Extension Board will hold its reorganization meeting Monday, Jan. 24. The meeting will be in the courthouse meeting room at 7 p.m. Items of business for the meeting are election of officers, finalizing plans for the board of supervisors luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and NACEB annual meeting.
Beef council meeting
The Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors will meet at the beef council’s office in Kearney, located at 1319 Central Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. The board of directors will discuss NDA Foreign Marketing and election of officers. For more information, contact Pam Esslinger at pam@nebeef.org