Corn board to meet
ALBION — The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting on Friday, Aug. 18, at Cardinal Inn Hotel, 2588 Highway 14 in Albion.
The board will conduct regular board business. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of a per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.
‘Herd That!’
BROKEN BOW — The Nebraska Women in Agriculture program, along with the Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance Program, has announced the third annual Herd That! Conference will be Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 19-20, in Broken Bow.
A horsemanship demonstration will be one of the highlights of the program, along with keynote speaker Calli Thorne.
“Livestock production is vital to our state. This event will focus on giving women the knowledge, tools and skills they need to be successful in this facet of the agricultural industry,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of Nebraska Women in Agriculture. “More importantly, it will provide participants the opportunity to expand their network.”
The two-day conference will bring a variety of speakers and topics for attendees to learn from.
On Tuesday afternoon, participants will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience at various educational stations at the Custer County Fairgrounds and through a tour of Adams Land and Cattle. The day will wrap up with a tour and dinner at Kinkaider Brewing. On Wednesday morning, participants will hear from Thorne and participate in workshops from industry leaders at the One Box Convention Center. On Wednesday afternoon, legendary horseman Curt Pate will provide a horsemanship demonstration.
Adams Land and Cattle has its headquarters in Broken Bow and has the capacity to finish 125,000 head of cattle at its three Nebraska feedlots. Its backgrounding network comprises up to 100,000 head in more than 85 locations across the country.
Registration is open now on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, https://wia.unl.edu.
Meat workshop
LINCOLN — The department of animal science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted representatives from seven countries as part of a U.S. Meat Export Federation global processing workshop on July 31-Aug. 1.
The federation partners from meat processing companies in Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador, Chile, Guatemala, Honduras and Japan traveled to Lincoln to attend sessions about basic meat science, injection and marinated meat processing, flavor trends, freezing and thawing of raw materials, thermal processing and packaging. All sessions were led by Nebraska faculty, graduate students and representatives from the federation.
Attendees also worked with faculty members and students in a product development activity in the Loeffel Meat Lab. Each group developed a marinated ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook beef or pork product to be targeted to its own domestic markets. Products developed included Colombian-style marinated pork loin, lomo saltado, apple-cinnamon seasoned pork loin and a beef pastor. Samples of developed products then were served along with lunch on day two.