Ag lab field day

The public is invited to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory (SCAL) field day on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The field day includes topics focusing on improved crop production and profitability. The event is designed so guests can select the tours they are most interested in. Topics include nutrient management, a fertigation demonstration, corn and soybean insect and disease updates, irrigation and weed management.
The event begins with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks by Derek McLean, dean of UNL’s Agricultural Research Division at 8:45 a.m. Tours of research sites will follow. Sentinel Fertigation founder and CEO Jackson Stansell will give the keynote address, “Image-based Fertigation Scheduling: A win-win for improving profitability and sustainability,” during lunch.
The ag lab is located at 851 Highway 6, near Harvard.
There is no cost to attend the field day, but participants are asked to pre-register for planning purposes. For more information, call 402-762-3536 or email shachtel1@unl.edu.