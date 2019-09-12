Final pasture walk
Nebraska Extension will conclude its pasture walk series in Northeast Nebraska with a tour of the Pat and Julie Steffen ranch, 55582 887 Road in Fordyce on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m. The Steffens will provide a tour of their operation, as well as share personal experiences and insights on managing their grass finished operation.
Pasture walks provide an informal setting for attendees to learn about grazing principles and practices from the host and through conversations with other participants.
RSVP to the Cedar County Extension office at 402-254-6821 to participate.
Legal clinic
A free legal clinic will be returning to Northeast and North Central Nebraska in September. The clinics give farmers and ranchers a chance to meet with legal and financial experts to discuss legal and financial issues related to farming and ranching, including financial planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, debtor/creditor law, water rights and other relevant matters.
A clinic will be held in Norfolk on Sept. 25 and in Valentine on Sept. 26. To sign up, contact the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.
Flood relief
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser announced that USDA is making $150 million in grants available through the Community Facilities Program to help rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters such as FEMA declared disaster areas from the Nebraska flooding.
“With the communities deeply impacted here in the Nebraska flooding, this comes as great relief,” Elmshaeuser said. “USDA works hard to help small rural communities thrive and this funding supports in their long-term recovery.”
Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices on a continual basis until funds are exhausted. Grant assistance will be provided on a graduated scale; smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of grant funds.
Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in eligible rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
More information can be found online at rd.usda.gov/ne.
Cover crop demo
Farmers looking for assistance with cover crops are invited to a demonstration near Creighton Sept. 20.
The Bazile Groundwater Management Area (BGMA) project team, along with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, have teamed up to demonstrate an additional seeding option for producers using a high-clearance applicator.
“With the high clearance applicator, cover crops can be planted before harvest and the seed to soil contact will improve germination success as compared to aerial seeding. It is hypothesized that the pre-harvest planting of cover crops will allow for earlier germination and growth, which ultimately means greater biomass production,” said Jeremy Milander, an Extension educator with the BGMA.
The demonstration will be held at the farm of Jim Fuchtman east of Creighton. Participants will meet at Midwest Seed of Creighton at 10:30 a.m.