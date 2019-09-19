Deadlines
USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Nebraska reminds producers of approaching application deadlines for purchasing risk coverage for some crops through the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).
NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass and more. Coverage varies by county and by crop, so producers who are interested should contact their FSA county office for more information.
International trips
A 30-member Heartland Team, which included beef, pork, corn and soybean producers and other agricultural industry leaders, met with key players in the Japanese trade, toured retail and restaurant sectors, explored Japanese domestic production and overall, gained a better understanding of the potential in the market and how USMEF works to develop the Japanese market for U.S. red meat products.
The visit came on the heels of the trade agreement in principle that would bring Japanese tariffs on U.S. beef, pork and other agricultural products in line with tariffs of our competitors.
Another group also recently visited Vietnam with Gov. Pete Ricketts and Dan Kritenbrink, the U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam. Kritenbrink is a native Nebraskan and graduate of the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
During their time in Vietnam the group met with high ranking government officials in Hanoi, participated in a business seminar for Vietnam traders, made a stop at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, and visited the new deep-sea port of Hai Phong.
Financial class
To help farmers and ranchers improve their record keeping and decision making, Nebraska Extension will be holding “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” courses across the state. Each “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” course is a series of four, three-hour sessions that will teach farmers and ranchers how to analyze their financial documents.
Sessions will be held in O’Neill on Oct. 1, Oct. 3, Oct. 15 and Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Holt County Extension office. This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Class size is limited to 20 people per location. Register online at wia.unl.edu/know.
Japanese visit
The U.S. Grains Council (USGC) in conjunction with the Nebraska Corn Board and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board will soon bring a Japanese trade team of feed milling professionals to the United States.
While here, the team will visit Nebraska, Iowa and Washington to better understand the U.S. corn marketing system and pave the way for continued growth in grain, ethanol and co-product sales to the country.
“Japan has been a longstanding trading partner with the U.S. and is our second largest buyer of grains in all forms,” said Ryan LeGrand, president and CEO of the USGC. “We are excited to educate these newer, less-experienced Japanese feed corn millers, showcase major production facilities and farms in our country and demonstrate just how proud we are of the corn quality in the U.S., so we can continue to cement these relationships for U.S. farmers and Japanese end-users for years to come.”
During their time in Iowa and Nebraska, participants will visit a corn farm operation, grain elevator with a rail terminal, ethanol plant and feed mill before flying to Washington to stop in at an export terminal where they will see how grain is sampled and goes through grain inspection before making its way to Japan.