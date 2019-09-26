Ag happenings for Sept. 26

Program set
The Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Nebraska Soybean Association announced that applications are now open for the 2020 Corn and Soy Ambassador Program.
The Corn and Soy Ambassador Program is a yearlong program for college students who are interested in learning more about the industry and becoming better advocates for agriculture. Each year up to 10 students are selected to participate in the program.
Throughout the year, students will take part in three seminars and a summer tour, learning about ag policy, advocacy, programs and tour different types of agribusinesses.
Following the completion of the program students will be recognized at the annual meetings of the corn and soybean associations, and each will be presented a $500 scholarship to help them with school expenses.
Applications for the Corn and Soy Ambassador Program can be found on the Nebraska Corn Growers Association website, necga.org.
Participants for Nebraska LEAD Group 39 were announced earlier this month by program director Terry Hejny. The two-year program will begin in September.
The newest members of Nebraska’s premier two-year agricultural leadership development program are involved in production agriculture and/or agribusiness in Nebraska.
Fellows in the Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development program will participate in monthly three-day seminars across Nebraska, a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar.
Seminars involve a wide range of topics, including pertinent social issues, technology, trade, natural resources and leadership.
“Our task will be to prepare and motivate them for future leadership roles in their community, our state and beyond,” Hejny said.
Several Northeast and north central Nebraskans were selected for the program. They include John Krohn of Albion, Mike Podany of Clarkson, Tiffany Hemenway of Elgin and Koryn Koinzan of Neligh.
Cattle updates
The National Agricultural Statistics Service released updates on cattle inventories in Nebraska last week.
The NASS reported that Nebraska feedlots, with 1,000 or more head, contained 2.6 million cattle on feed as of Sept. 1. This inventory is down 7% from last year.
Placements during August totaled 445,000 head, down 7% from last year. Fed cattle marketings for the month of August totaled 460,000 head, down 2% from last year. Other disappearance during August totaled 15,000, up 5,000 from last year.