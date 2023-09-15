National ag committee
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has reappointed Cindi Allen, Nebraska deputy secretary of state for international trade, to the Agriculture Policy Advisory Committee (APAC).
Members of APAC advise, consult with and make recommendations to the secretary of agriculture and the U.S. trade representative concerning the trade policy of the United States. Allen has served on APAC for three presidential administrations and has 17 years of experience working in international trade.
APAC members include the National Corn Growers Association, U.S. Meat Export Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef and other significant agriculture producers and their organizations.
“Deputy Secretary Allen has been instrumental in broadening our office’s mission to promote education and trade beyond our state lines,” Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. “Nebraska greatly benefits from Cindi’s knowledge and experience in international trade, and her continued national recognition is well deserved. Her service benefits Nebraska and the food producers and consumers of our entire country.”
Allen has served in the secretary of state’s office since 2019.
Crop insurance
Nebraska Extension will host a crop insurance workshop for agricultural producers and agribusiness professionals from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, 700 E. Stolley Park Road.
The event will help attendees improve their risk management strategies and boost their understanding of crop insurance. Crop and livestock producers, insurance agents, marketing consultants, agricultural educators and other risk management service providers are encouraged to attend.
The workshop will include updates from the USDA Risk Management Agency, market outlooks for crops and livestock, and sessions on annual forage and livestock risk protection programs, climate trends, stress and resiliency, the 2023 farm bill and strategies for margin protection. Lunch will be provided.
The workshop is presented as part of a series produced in collaboration between Nebraska Extension, Kansas State University Research and Extension and Colorado State University Extension.
There is a registration fee, and those interested are encouraged to register by Saturday, Oct. 14. A late fee applies after that date. Registration may be completed at https://cropinsure.unl.edu. For questions, contact Cory Walters at 402-472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu.