State fair crowds
GRAND ISLAND — The 2023 Nebraska State Fair has seen a 29.9% increase in attendance through the first five days as compared to the same five days in 2022, according to preliminary data released by the fair this week.
The total through Tuesday was 149,374 this year, compared with 114,996 reported last year, an increase of 34,378 visitors.
“We had a very strong day on Saturday with nice, cool temperatures,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We believe the word is getting out that Whatever Your Flavor, you’ll find something to enjoy as you explore this fair, and that is reflected in the early numbers.”
Monday was the first day with a concert series event, starting a run of seven days in a row with national touring acts before the fair concludes on Labor Day. The closing weekend is typically the more attended of the two each year.
Soybean board
LINCOLN — One farmer and two incumbents have been elected to the Nebraska Soybean Board. An election was held in July for board members in District 5, while District 7 and at-large candidates ran unopposed.
In District 5 (Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties), Mark Caspers of Auburn was elected after having served previously from 2002 to 2014. In District 7 (Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster counties), Doug Saathoff of Trumbull ran unopposed. For the at-large position, Greg Anderson of Newman Grove ran unopposed.
The elected board members will serve a three-year term beginning Sunday, Oct. 1.
The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the soybean checkoff.
4-H sharpshooters
WISNER — The Cuming County Sharpshooter Invitational will be taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. followed by a safety meeting at 8:25 a.m. It will be at the Arcadian Marksmanship Club LTD in Wisner.
There is a per-entry and per-class registration fee. All participants must bring their own gun and ammunition. All youths must be a member of a 4-H shooting sports club.
For more information, visit: https://events.unl.edu/4h/2023/09/09/172118/.
4-H council to meet
WEST POINT — The Cuming County 4-H council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 14. The meeting will be in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room at 7 p.m. The full agenda for the meeting is available for review at the extension office.
Extension board
O’NEILL — Residents of Holt County are invited to attend an extension board meeting at the Holt County Annex Building in O’Neill on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m.