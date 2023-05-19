Crop scout training
A Nebraska Extension training course is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, industry representatives and corn and soybean growers wanting to learn how to better manage corn and soybean pests.
The introductory level crop scout training is designed for entry-level scouts who are working for crop consultants, industry agronomists or farm service centers in Nebraska and neighboring states. The training is also ideal for growers who scout their own fields or are interested in improving productivity, as well as for students being employed by agribusinesses.
The course, which will be in-person, is from 8:55 a.m. to 5:10 p.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. at the University of Nebraska's Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center, which is located at 1071 County Road G in Ithaca.
Training will be provided by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators.
There is a fee to attend the program, which includes lunch, refreshment breaks, workshop materials and an instruction manual that includes a variety of reference materials that provide resources for crop scouting. Attendees should preregister to reserve their seat and to ensure workshop materials are available the day of the training session.
To register or for more information, go to https://enreec.unl.edu/fieldcropscouttraining, contact Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030, or e-mail Aaron Nygren at anygren2@unl.edu.
Farm symposium
LINCOLN — Graduate students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Animal Science have organized a Tuesday, May 9, symposium featuring leaders in the fields of animal science, nutrition and range and forage sciences to discuss the future of animal agriculture as worldwide demand for protein grows.
Tryon Wickersham, professor of animal nutrition at Texas A&M University, will be the keynote speaker at the symposium, titled “Sustainable Protein: The Future of Nutrition.” His talk will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Wickersham, along with UNL faculty and graduate students. Chancellor Ronnie Green will moderate the panel discussion. This event will take place on UNL’s East Campus.
Panelists will include Galen Erickson, Nebraska cattle industry professor of animal science; Jessie Morrill, assistant professor of meat science; Mitch Stephenson, associate professor of range and forage sciences; and Leila Venzor, meat science doctoral student.
The event will take place in the Animal Science Complex, room B101. The symposium will begin at 4 p.m. with opening comments, followed by Wickersham’s keynote address and the keynote panel. The panel will conclude at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow.
Nominees sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service is seeking nominees for the American Egg Board to fill nine member and nine alternate member vacancies. All nine members and nine alternate members will serve two-year terms beginning in March 2024 and ending in March 2026. The deadline for nominations is Friday, May 26.
Any egg producers owning more than 75,000 laying hens may be nominated by a certified eligible operation. The USDA will select appointees from the nominated producers.
Nomination forms, a list of the three areas and the certified eligible operations within each area are available on the AMS American Egg Board webpage.
The board is composed of 18 members and 18 alternates and administers the egg research and promotion program authorized by the Egg Research and Consumer Information Act of 1974. For more information, contact Barbara Josselyn at 202-713-6918 or Barbara.Josselyn@usda.gov.