Succession clinics
Clinics are planned for farmers and ranchers and their families offering confidential, one-on-one sessions with an experienced ag law attorney and ag finance counselor.
These clinics have been offered in Nebraska since 1989. In a roughly hourlong session, clinic discussions often involve estate and succession planning, financial and operational issues, beginning farmer programs, real estate and lease matters, fence law, property rights, farm loans and loan programs, and debtor/creditor law.
The free farm and ranch clinics will be in these locations: Norfolk — Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 25; Valentine — Friday, Aug. 11
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 800-464-0258.
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska sponsor the farm finance clinics.
Soil Health School
Plan to attend the Haskell Ag Lab’s Soil Health School on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 1-2, in Concord.
The Haskell Ag Lab Soil Health School is a collaborative event with Nebraska Extension, North Central Region’s Soil Health Nexus, and the Nebraska NRCS. Anyone is welcomed to attend. The school will cover many aspects of the science related to soil health, including foundational soil health principles, the evaluation of soil health management practices and many hands-on soil health investigations and demonstrations.
The two-day event is filled with speakers, hands-on demonstrations and activities, and student poster presentations. Both full days are free to attend and include a full lunch and refreshments. The first day will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the second day will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, there is an optional tour on Thursday, Aug. 3.
· Pre-registration is requested to plan for meals. For more information or questions, email Leslie Johnson at leslie.johnson@unl.edu or Katja Koehler-Cole at kkoehlercole2@unl.edu.
Training boost
The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture has received a $644,489 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide a targeted curriculum to train potential and current employees for the Nebraska meat processing industry. NCTA is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Department of Animal Science in developing the curriculum in close consultation with private industry.
The project will involve training at the NCTA meat laboratory and at UNL’s Loeffel Meat Laboratory on East Campus in Lincoln. After completing the training, individuals will receive credentialing through digital badges or other certification recognized by the Nebraska Association of Meat Processors. The curriculum also is to help individuals understand the breadth of career options in the meat processing industry and to help current employees enhance their skills.
The federal grant will fund development of this project and provide stipends for trainees to cover their associated expenses.
Extension board
The Cuming County Extension Board will meet for its July meeting on Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m. in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room. The agenda for the meeting is available for review at Nebraska Extension in Cuming County.