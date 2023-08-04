State fair deadline
The 4-H and FFA livestock entry deadline for the Nebraska State Fair will be Thursday, Aug. 10, by 8 p.m. CST for beef, sheep, swine, goat and dairy..
Husker Hunt
Husker Hunt is coming to the Cuming County Fair. Stop by the 4-H Building to begin the scavenger hunt. Scan the QR code to submit your answer to the riddle. Then, find that item on the fairgrounds for the next riddle. Hunt down all eight to earn a prize.
4-H ribbon colors
Ever wonder what the 4-H ribbon colors actually mean? In 4-H, the Danish judging system is used to recognize and reward young people for their efforts and projects. This system uses colors to signify different award levels. For example: Purple equals superior; blue equals excellent; red equals good; and white equals fair.
Narrator tryouts
Any 4-H member interested in being a narrator for the 4-H Fashion Revue must try out. Tryouts will be Friday, Aug. 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Wisner School Theatre. Those 4-H’ers wishing to try out should contact the extension office by Friday, July 28, to pre-register.
Tryouts consist of reading several prepared narrations through a microphone. Participants will narrate the 4-H Public Fashion Revue on Friday, Aug.11.
4-H fashion revue
The 2023 Cuming County 4-H public fashion revue will be Friday, Aug. 11, in the Nielsen Center in West Point at 7 p.m. New fashions created by Cuming County 4-H members will be exhibited.
Instructor workshop
The Cuming County Sharpshooters along with Nebraska 4-H are hosting a shooting sports instructor certification workshop Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20 at the Sportsman Club in West Point. At this workshop, participants will gain certification in one of the following disciplines: Pistol, rifle, archery or shotgun. Participants must be in attendance the entire time on both days of the workshop and complete the four online modules before attending the workshop to earn their certification. The list of items that participants must bring with them the day of the workshop is listed in the registration.
Registration is open and is due by Friday, Aug. 11.
Those with questions are urged to contact Steve Pritchard at 402-741-0384 or spritchard1@unl.edu.