Crop scouting
Nebraska Extension annually conducts the Nebraska Youth Crop Scouting Competition. At this year’s competition at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, eight teams were able to talk with Extension staff and scout field plots.
Receiving first place and a cash prize of $500 was a Colfax County 4-H team of Justin Eisenmann, Callen Cody and Daphne Jedlicka. Second place and receiving $250 was another Colfax County 4-H, team with Josh Eisenmann, Hayden Bailey and Rylan Nelson. Steve Nelson was the coach for both Colfax County teams. Arlington FFA received third place.
Also participating were two teams each from Johnson County 4-H and Kornhusker Kids 4-H Club out of Cuming County, as well as a Humphrey FFA team.
A regional competition will be Monday, Sept. 18, among Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota teams at the Eastern Nebraska Research Education, and Extension Center. Participants from the two Colfax County teams will represent Nebraska.
The 2023 Nebraska Youth Crop Scouting Competition was sponsored by the Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association, Ward Laboratories, the Nebraska Soybean Board and UNL’s Doctor of Plant Health program in collaboration with Nebraska Extension.
Cattle on feed
Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.28 million cattle on feed on Aug. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 2% from last year.
Placements during July totaled 430,000 head, down 4% from 2022.
Fed cattle marketings for July totaled 465,000 head, down 5% from last year.
Other disappearance during July totaled 15,000 head, up 5,000 head from last year.
Egg production
Chicken and egg production in Nebraska for all layers totaled 7.94 million last month, up from 5.45 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Nebraska egg production during July totaled 211 million eggs, up from 128 million in 2022. July egg production per 100 layers was 2,656 eggs, compared to 2,354 eggs in 2022.
Extra produce?
WEST POINT — Is your garden overflowing? Are you sick of eating tomatoes, cucumbers and more?
The Growing Together Nebraska grant in Cuming County is looking to collect local washed, whole produce from area producers to redistribute to participating organizations (daycares, senior centers, feeding centers and hospitals).
The goal is to keep produce out of the landfills and to use it to help curb hunger in the community. Washed, whole produce may be brought to the Cuming County Extension Office in West Point, where it will be weighed and redistributed.
Extension board
WEST POINT — The Cuming County Extension Board will meet for its August meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room.