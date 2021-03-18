With the pandemic, the AG-ceptional Women Conference met the challenges, made the changes and embraced the opportunity as the postponed daylong meeting honored women in agriculture.
The event took place last Friday but originally had been scheduled for November 2020.
Corinne Morris, Northeast Community College dean of agriculture, math and science, welcomed the 100 mask-wearing, socially distanced women at Norfolk and 25 other women virtually via Zoom at the Northeast Community College location in West Point. Others logged in via Zoom from their homes.
Morris was the initiator of the conference 12 years ago. Twenty workshop sessions were offered during the day.
“Today we honor the women in agriculture, for the essential roles women play in making our world a better place,” Morris said.
Dr. Jo Gill said, “Women have been a critical part of agriculture from the pioneer farm and the ranch to the board rooms. You are the most important people who do the work, who get things done.”
The conference recognized all women in agriculture.
Lisa Kruger of Kruger Family Farms, Randolph, was named 2020 AG-ceptional Woman of the Year.
“Ag has been seen as a man’s world. If someone told me I couldn’t do it, I would prove them wrong. I’d break the stigma that women can’t do it,” Kruger said.
Kruger was a farm girl passionate about livestock. She mastered FFA livestock judging and later did livestock judging at Northeast Community College. She accepted a scholarship to Texas A&M at College Station, Texas.
After college, she was hired by IBP Quality Control, working at Luverne, Minnesota; Lexington, Nebraska; and other places, and along the way became a cattle buyer trainee.
Then she joined Cargill in South Dakota, went to Columbus and became a cattle buyer. She explained the scrutiny she received as the first woman cattle buyer.
Cargill considers her job as the connection between the producer and consumer, she said.
Kruger explained how to evaluate a pen of cattle, break it down to grade and price. She blazed a trail for other young women.
“With change, there is opportunity everywhere in agriculture,” Kruger said. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something because you are too young or too old. Be unafraid of change.”
“Preparing to be positive” was the message of keynote motivational speaker Larry Weaver.
“Focus on what you can control,” Weaver said. “Make the most of the resources you have. Look for the beauty of life. Surround yourself with positive people. Be a cheerleader for others. Spread kindness. A kind word can change someone’s day. A kind word can save a life.”
A noon fashion review was given by local small shops from area towns. The Omaha Public Power District showed a video and reminded everyone of safety, especially with big machines — such as spraying equipment with extending arms near power lines.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk addressed social mobility and the need “to retain our best crop, our young people,” in communities.
Susan Littlefield, farm director of KRVN Rural Public Radio, summed up the past year that has changed to a positive perspective.
“The year showed the nation the importance of agriculture,” Littlefield said. “We have waited a long time to have a voice.”
The next AG-ceptional Women Conference is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021, at Northeast Community College.