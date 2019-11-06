Rancher panel
A meeting will be held to help farm families navigate the common landmines including legal, financial and communication issues on Nov. 21 in Hartington.
Several respected Nebraska farmers and ranchers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transition. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.
An experienced attorney will also cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Hartington City Auditorium basement. Registration is requested by walk-ins are also welcome. Contact Ben Beckman at ben.beckman@unl.edu or call 402-254-6821 to register.
Disaster payments
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Nebraska announced payments now are available to eligible producers who lost stored commodities due to natural disaster in 2018 or 2019. The On-Farm Storage Loss Program (OFSLP) was authorized by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019.
Administered by FSA, OFSLP provides payments to eligible producers in impacted counties who suffered uncompensated losses of harvested commodities including grains, oilseeds and hay stored in on-farm structures. For producers to receive payment, the losses must be directly related to an eligible disaster event such as floods, tornadoes, snowstorms and wildfires that occurred during 2018 and 2019.
To be eligible for OFSLP, the farm storage structure must be located on the farm, not used for commercial storage and would have, under normal circumstances, maintained the quality of the commodity. Commodities stored in warehouses are not eligible for OFSLP.
Commodities eligible for OFSLP include: barley, canola, chickpeas (large and small), corn, cotton, crambe, dry peas, flaxseed, grain sorghum, hay (alfalfa and all-hay), lentils, mustard seed, oats, peanuts, rapeseed, rice, safflower seed, sesame seed, soybeans, sunflower seed and wheat.
For commodity payment rates, to submit an application or for more program information, contact a local USDA Service Center. Find USDA Service Centers by visiting farmers.gov/service-locator.
Farm seminar
Nebraska Extension will host seminars in December in O’Neill, Valentine and North Platte designed to help agricultural employers learn techniques and leadership practices to help motivate and empower employees.
Bob Milligan, Senior Consultant with Dairy Strategies LLC and Professor Emeritus from Cornell University will lead the seminars. Topics will include identifying workforce needs, developing expectations and accountability and learning effective recruiting and retainment strategies.
The O’Neill seminar will be held Dec. 17 at the Holt County Courthouse and in Valentine on Dec. 18 at the Niobrara Lodge. Contact Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu or call 308-235-3122.