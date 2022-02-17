A couple of crop insects to watch for

University of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists have been busy the past few weeks delivering ag-related programs. One of the common questions attendees ask is “what insect pests can we expect this growing season?” Most entomologists would say “that depends,” but a few insect pests have become particularly bothersome to eastern Nebraska farmers the last few years, and I believe they merit mention. Two of these are the soybean gall midge and the alfalfa weevil.
The soybean gall midge is our newest soybean insect pest, being discovered as a new species in 2019. The damaging stage is a bright orange maggot found at the base of the soybean plant, under the epidermis. The adult is a small midge.
Dr. Justin McMechan, University of Nebraska entomologist and cropping systems specialist, is leading a robust multi-state research program examining the biology, ecology and management of this new pest. It has been found in five states, with significant presence in eastern Nebraska. Some farmers have suffered significant yield loss caused by this insect, so keeping up to date with current research findings is important.
To that end, we have developed a two-part webinar series addressing soybean gall midge. University researchers from Nebraska and four other affected states will give short talks followed by discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Soybean gall midge distribution, scouting tips and ecology were discussed on Feb. 15, and potential strategies to manage the soybean gall midge will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Registration is required and CCA credits will be available. Go to soybeangallmidge.org and follow the link to register for one or both webinars.
The alfalfa weevil is not new to Nebraska farmers but has become problematic in the past few years. In Nebraska the insects typically overwinter as adults, become active as temperatures increase in the spring and lay eggs in alfalfa. The eggs hatch and the larvae feed on the alfalfa leaves. Degree-day models could be used to target when to initiate scouting, and injury was usually limited to first-cutting alfalfa.
In some areas of Nebraska, however, alfalfa weevils are not following their typical seasonal pattern. We are seeing larger weevils earlier in the spring mixed with smaller, younger weevils (i.e., two flushes of weevil larvae). In Kansas adult weevils lay eggs in the stem during fall. The eggs successfully overwinter and hatch in the spring, earlier than those laid in spring by overwintered adults. This pattern may now be occurring in Nebraska. We also are receiving more reports of damage to regrowth after the first cutting caused by a combination of late larval feeding and adult feeding.
Whatever the reason for this change in alfalfa weevil seasonal occurrence, farmers must be vigilant. Start sampling for alfalfa weevil once the alfalfa is high enough to use a sweep net, and use economic thresholds to determine the need to take management action. Economic thresholds and additional information on scouting and management for alfalfa weevil may be found in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln CropWatch Newsletter at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/