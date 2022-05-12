Lincoln — Twenty-two adult volunteers, one 4-H member and a family of volunteers are being recognized with Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards.
The Kristy and Dave Hattan family from Lancaster County is receiving the multi-generation family of volunteers award. Additional family members include Jill Hattan, Tyler Hattan, Tammy Wollen and Brandy Brock.
This award recognizes a family with at least three generations of active 4-H volunteers.
Marlie Mundt, 4-H member in Merrick County, is receiving the outstanding youth volunteer award. This award recognizes 4-H members, age 14-18, who have made a meaningful impact on their local 4-H community.
Eleven individuals are receiving emerging adult volunteer awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension engagement zone. Recipients include:
— Wendy Scheenan, Sheridan County
— Krista Thoene, Garfield County
— Matt Weideman, Lincoln County
— Mary Ann Whitebear, Phelps County
— Mercedes Barg, Madison County
— Joy Harris, Nance County
— Cathy Hill-Klein, Platte County
— Hunter Purcell, Dodge County
— Sadie Hammond, Lancaster County
— Lisa Paul, Jefferson County
— Natasha Vavra, Cass County
Eleven individuals are receiving outstanding adult volunteer awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension engagement zone. Recipients include:
— Bill Riggs, Dawes County
— Jolene Dunbar, Loup County
— Dean Battie, Buffalo County
— Jo Teter, Red Willow County
— Doug McKibbon, Madison County
— Kathy Gorecki, Howard County
— Brigen Kinnison, Platte County
— Kim Jackson, Burt County
— Kath Conroy, Lancaster County
— Michael Scholz, Saline County
— Kim Cawley, Cass County
The Nebraska 4-H volunteer awards honor individuals who are making meaningful and lasting contributions to their local 4-H communities.
"All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth," said Jill Goedeken, 4-H professional development and volunteer Extension educator. "These volunteers generously give their time, energy and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions."
Recipients will be celebrated during a recognition ceremony at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair.
Want to learn more?
For more information about Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards, visit 4h.unl.edu/volunteer-recognition.