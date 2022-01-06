The first meeting of the Cuming County 4-H Council will be Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room. Election of officers will be conducted along with planning the 2022 4-H year.
MADISON — A man responsible for causing a pair of scenes in the Madison County District courtroom was sentenced to jail on Friday and was eligible for immediate release based on time already served.
MADISON — Another man has been convicted of a felony for his involvement in a drive-by shooting last January in Norfolk.
Dick Carson, 92, died in Studio City, California, on Dec. 19 after a brief illness, according to family members. He grew up in Norfolk along w…
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will begin enforcing a new federal rule in February 2022 that establishes new requirements for some …
Firefighters from the Norfolk Fire Division were on the scene at 607 Emerald Drive after being dispatched to a house fire. Learn more about the situation at www.norfolkdailynews.com.
Watch as artists work on the newest murals going up in downtown Norfolk.
Libby McKay, director of Norfolk Youth Theatre and board president of Norfolk Community Theatre, talks about the importance of theater for youth and the upcoming performances of the Norfolk Youth Theatre.