The first meeting of the Cuming County 4-H Council will be Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the Cuming County Courthouse meeting room. Election of officers will be conducted along with planning the 2022 4-H year.

One of the biggest threats facing pasture and rangeland across Nebraska is the encroachment of the Eastern Red Cedar. Although a native tree, and useful in a number of circumstances, its slow takeover of what used to be grassland has put much of the state in a difficult situation.

Registration for the 2022 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is now open.

Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden met virtually with independent farmers and ranchers this week to discuss initiatives to reduce food prices by increasing competition within the meat industry, part of a broader effort to show his administration is trying to combat inflation.