4-H award winners

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation has announced the 2023 Governor's Agricultural Excellence Award winners. Seventeen 4-H Clubs were selected to receive $500 grants to complete projects that will have lasting and meaningful impacts on their communities.
The following clubs in Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been awarded the 2023 Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Award: Country Kids 4-H Club, Boone County; Cloverdale 4-H Club, Holt County; and Shining Stars 4-H Club, Holt County
The Nebraska 4-H Foundation’s Governor’s Agricultural Excellence Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, NIFA, is a prestigious award designed to recognize 4-H clubs for their efforts to serve their communities.