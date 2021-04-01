The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador program has appointed four new student ambassadors and one returning ambassador for 2021. This year’s group of ambassadors include:
— Abigail Langdon, a second-year dairy ambassador from Clarkson who is a sophomore agribusiness major with a banking and finance option at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
— Whitney Hochstein, a Wynot native who is a freshman graphic design and entrepreneurship major with a minor in foods and nutrition at Wayne State College.
— Faith Junck from Carroll, who is a freshman agricultural and environmental science communications major at UNL.
Each year, up to six ambassadors with an interest in dairy production are selected to improve their leadership and communication skills while advocating for the dairy industry. Ambassadors engage in conversations with consumers, school-age children and their peers at agriculture literacy festivals, farmers markets, Moo at the Zoo and via social media. At the end of their ambassador program, each ambassador has the opportunity to earn up to a $1,000 scholarship provided by Midwest Dairy.
While serving as an ambassador, students have the opportunity to network with their peers and dairy industry partners, visit dairy farms, and tour agribusinesses in Nebraska.
“We have a great group of ambassadors this year. They have the drive, ambition and leadership to positively impact the dairy industry while developing a number of skills,” said Kim Clark, Nebraska Extension dairy educator.
The Nebraska Dairy Ambassador program began in 2016 at UNL with four ambassadors. Since its inception, 27 Nebraska college students have completed the yearlong program, which is open to any college student in Nebraska. In 2018, this program began partnering with Midwest Dairy. This program is now offered in a number of Midwestern states, including South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and Illinois.