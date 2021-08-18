The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings. One is to consider the application of Christopher and Angela Sovereign to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property south of Battle Creek near the intersection of 547th Avenue and 838th Road.
The second public hearing is to consider the application of Roger and Jean Ellenberger to allow commercial dirt removal on property west of Norfolk at 2710 N. 61st St.
Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time may be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.