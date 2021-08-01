The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda.
Among the items scheduled to be discussed are a pair of public hearings to consider the advisability of the proposed issuance by the county of revenue bonds for the benefit of Behavioral Health Specialists Inc. to finance and refinance certain capital projects of BHS. The aggregate principal amount cannot exceed $5.25 million.
Commissioners also will consider advertising to purchase a dump truck, loader and maintainer for all the road districts. Also, commissioners will get an update of the courthouse HVAC/heating system by Ferris Engineering. Finally, commissioners will review the 2021-22 fiscal year budget requests.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.