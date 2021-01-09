The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will swear in new members and elect board positions.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Two new board members, Brenda Carhart and Jenna Hatfield, will be sworn in.
— The board will elect a new set of officers for 2021.
— Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, will provide an update about remote learning.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Appoint a board treasurer for 2021.
— Appoint a board secretary for 2021.
— Select the district's legal counsel.
— Appoint board committee assignments.
— Action to select depository banks.
— Approve the district's credit card designations.
— Approve the district's newspaper of record.
— Approve staffing additions for 2021-22.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.