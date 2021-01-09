The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will swear in new members and elect board positions.

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— Two new board members, Brenda Carhart and Jenna Hatfield, will be sworn in.

— The board will elect a new set of officers for 2021.

— Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, will provide an update about remote learning.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Appoint a board treasurer for 2021.

— Appoint a board secretary for 2021.

— Select the district's legal counsel.

— Appoint board committee assignments.

— Action to select depository banks.

— Approve the district's credit card designations.

— Approve the district's newspaper of record.

— Approve staffing additions for 2021-22.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.

