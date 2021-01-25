The effort to pressure Nebraska lawmakers to do more in finishing the state’s long-awaited expressway system took another important step forward with the introduction of Legislative Bill 542.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont introduced the measure that would allow state bonds to be issued to complete highway construction projects, such as Highway 275.
Complementing her bill is a measure sponsored by Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus to allocate an extra $70 million to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for road construction work.
Both lawmakers — given their proximity to highways 81, 275 and 30 — have a vested interest in seeing the state do a better, more efficient job of building or expanding highways. But, really, everyone should share that interest.
Consider the wording that is part of LB542 in addressing the important of highway construction:
“The Legislature finds that safe and modern highway infrastructure is of great importance to Nebraska’s residents, agricultural economy, business economy, and future economic growth. Furthermore, the Legislature finds that it is in the interest of Nebraska taxpayers to leverage historically low interest rates to offset the challenges that construction inflation and uncertain federal highway funding pose to adequately financing the state’s infrastructure needs.”
Truer words rarely have been spoken.
Knowing that Nebraska is a conservative state, LB542, if passed, would place limits on the amount of bonds that could be issued. The amount is enough, however, to accelerate completion of the 11 construction projects identified for funding, including Highway 275.
With so many new faces in the Unicameral this year, it’s difficult to know how LB542 will fare. And with the state still dealing with a pandemic that could affect revenue totals, Sen. Moser’s allocation bill might face tough sledding, too.
But one or both measure is needed. We hope the letter sent to senators by a coalition of mayors recently will be kept in mind as these measures are considered. We hope the governor’s office will do the same.
With Mike Flood of Norfolk back in the Legislature, that adds another voice to the call for more highway funding or allowing for a different way of financing projects.
Norfolk and area residents should take the time to contact state lawmakers — those who represent Northeast Nebraska as well as others — and let them know that action is needed this session.