The acquisition of an Inland Northwest full-line metal service center by Norfolk Iron & Metal is complete.
Norfolk Iron & Metal and The Coeur d’Alenes Co. of the Inland Northwest recently announced the completion occurred on Dec. 31.
The acquisition of The Coeur d’Alenes Co. complements the Norfolk steel center’s market coverage, adding three new locations in the Northwest and further expanding its product lines and processing capabilities.
The Norfolk Iron & Metal family of companies now has 16 locations stretching from New Jersey to Washington with daily deliveries to customers in 30 states.