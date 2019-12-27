A blank page.
That’s what my husband saw on the computer screen when he popped into my study to check on my progress in writing my column for this week.
Well, it wasn’t entirely blank. I did have my byline and contact information on the page. But nothing else.
“Have you been working on that for the last six hours?” he said with a laugh.
Not quite … but almost.
Is there any time of year more prone to a lack of thoughts and concentration than right after the holidays?
Right before the holidays, there is a mad rush of preparations, with all of the mental (and physical) input that such activity entails.
And then comes the “after.”
There is always an “after” in everything that you do. In sports, it is after the game. In law, it is after the trial. In medicine, it is after the surgery. In wedding planning, it is after the big event.
Looking at it from a shorter-term perspective, in life in general, the weekends are the “after” for each week of work or school.
And in each case, the “after” involves time to decompress. That’s necessary in order to gear up for the next big game or trial or surgery or event. Your brain and body need time to rest and recoup.
But it seems to me each year, the “after” that comes after the holidays is the most intense “after” ever.
Not only is there shopping and baking and cooking and cleaning for company, but there is the emotional stress of getting everything just right — and the emotional roller coaster of accepting that the holidays must end, that the kids must leave and go back to their own homes and that life must resume as it used to be before the holiday season began.
Interestingly, congressional activity does not quite follow this pattern.
In looking at a government site that shows the number of bills and resolutions passed each month in the House and Senate combined, it is true that activity before the holidays is tremendously energetic. In November and December this year, more than 300 bills and resolutions were passed; this is approximately 31 percent of the total 1,004 bills and resolutions passed so far during the 116th Congress.
And in contrast, the number of bills and resolutions passed in January and February 2019 only added up to about 19 percent of the total passed so far.
This seems to indicate that legislators, like the rest of us, step it up before the holidays and then experience the “after” effect.
However, if you look at the number of bills and resolutions introduced, you will discover that legislators are quite lethargic before the holidays. In November and December combined, there were slightly more than 1,100 introduced, which is a little less than 11 percent of the total 10,168 bills/resolutions introduced so far in 2019.
But then check out what happened back in January and February of this year: More than 2,500 bills and resolutions were introduced — almost 25 percent of the total.
Why this incongruity in congressional activity? There could be lots of explanations. The one that is easiest to digest — not in terms of thinking about the future of government but in terms of thinking about the human race in general — is that legislators are not like regular human beings.
In any event, I do think the void that most humans feel right after the holidays could be a good thing. After all, that means that we start out the new year with a blank page.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.