Serenity Monroe had not been sick with COVID-19 and had no known exposure to the illness.
But the 9-year-old from Pierce faced the battle of her life when she developed Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a relatively new condition in which different body parts — including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs — may become inflamed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with COVID-19.
Dr. Jean Ballweg, a cardiologist following Serenity’s case at Children’s Hospital in Omaha, said there’s a common misconception about MIS-C’s relationship with COVID-19.
“I think people’s perception is when they learn about MIS-C, you should have been really sick with acute COVID to get something like this,” Ballweg said. “That’s not what we’re seeing. We’re seeing kids who had mild cases of acute COVID or, like Serenity, didn’t know they had COVID, are actually the kids who are presenting with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.”
Ballweg said children generally develop MIS-C between two and eight weeks post-COVID exposure. She added that Children’s Hospital saw a spike in cases between the months of November and January, but numbers since have begun to taper off.
The cases of MIS-C treated at Children’s Hospital have ranged in severity from children who experience a fever and other symptoms but never end up in the intensive care unit to cases in which children required use of a heart-lung bypass machine, which was discussed for Serenity’s case.
“She required advanced therapies ... she really was quite sick,” Ballweg said. “I think she is probably on our tier of severe disease.”
MIS-C is treated with immunoglobulin for immune system support, steroids and, if needed, an additional monoclonal immunomodulator to address the inflammatory response, Ballweg said.
In addition, “We support the patient with whatever medicine we need to support them as far as blood pressure, heart rate and ventilation. Many of them end up on norepinephrine or epinephrine to support the blood pressure and cardiac function,” she said.
Ballweg said Children’s Hospital and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are involved in a number of studies looking at patients who have contracted COVID or developed MIS-C in hopes of learning more about the ailments.
Unfortunately, Ballweg said, she could not answer with any certainty questions about long-term effects of either ailment. At this point, she added, her best advice was for people to protect themselves from exposure.
“I know that a lot of people are tired of hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. ... Right now remember we only have vaccinations for the majority of the people over 18 years of age and only one vaccine approved for kids 16-18,” she said. “It’s going to be a really long time before kids get vaccinated, so the only way to protect kids is to be responsible adults and try not to get infected.”