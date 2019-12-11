Thank you for giving to Toys For Tots & The Salvation Army/Building Blocks Pajama Project!
Thank you for making Christmas brighter for children in our area!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Thank you for giving to Toys For Tots & The Salvation Army/Building Blocks Pajama Project!
EVERY. SINGLE. $$$. It all goes to Norfolk's Night to Shine, a prom night for people with special needs! Shirts are $25 each. Medium-3XL. Special thanks to Heritage Homes of Norfolk for supporting the cause! For more:
I'm not sure exactly what they're trying to communicate. How does it come across to you?