Local businesses are vital to our community. We encourage you to support local businesses as much as possible during this time by ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant, buying gift cards or shopping our digital Big Deals store on our website. 

To get your local business listed, fill out your contact info at the link below and we'll contact you with more details. Thank you for supporting local businesses!

Contact us: https://norfolkdailynews.com/106_kix/support_local_business/

Are you ready to GET CLOSER?

Shoutout to Robyn/Dirty Rob/Robbie for inspiring today's poll question! "When are you going to do the 'Let's Get To Know All About Abe' Show?" So, I thought we could all answer the same questions and GET CLOSER! Here you go: