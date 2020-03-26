Support Local Business

Local businesses are vital to our community. We encourage you to support local businesses as much as possible during this time by ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant, buying gift cards or shopping our digital Big Deals store on our website.
Aroma Circuit
1201 S. 13th Street, inside Norfolk Country Inn
Curbside food pickup and delivery.
Code: AC 10 for 10% off.
Code: AC 20 for 20% off $100 or more order.
Century Lumber Center
http://www.centurylumbercenter.com/
Lumber, Hardware & Construction Projects
Flooring Solutions
https://www.norfolkflooringsolutions.com/
3206 Raasch Ave., Norfolk
Spring Sale going on now.
Jimmy Johns
jimmyjohns.com
500 S. 13th St. , Norfolk
Drive through & curbside pick up.
Jerry's Sinclair & Jerry's ServiceCenter
https://www.jerrysservicecenterne.com/
South 13th Street, Norfolk
Free vehicle pick-up & delivery in Norfolk.
Man N Mountain Tile & Stone
https://mannmountain.com/
715 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk
Tile & natural stone for backsplashes, floors, showers, fireplaces.
Norfolk Transmission
https://www.norfolktransmission.com/
South 13th Street, Norfolk
Transmission service & Repair, & Exhaust Pros.
Poppin Delights
202 W. Madison Ave., Suite 200
Open 1-4 Tuesday thru Friday.
5 medium bags of popcorn for $20.
ServiceMaster Clean
https://www.servicemasterclean.com
Office, Commercial, Residential, Carpet, Upholstery & Emergency Cleaning.
Now Hiring Part Time & Full Time positions.
Tu Casa
https://tucasarestaurante.com/
1220 Riverside Blvd.
Allowing some dine in & carry out.
Closing at 8 p.m.
Window World
http://www.windowworldnen.com/
131 W. Norfolk Ave.
Windows, Siding & Insulation.
Free Estimates.
- Valentino's
https://valentinos.com/contact-us/
1025 South 13th, Norfolk
Pickup & delivery.
11-8 Monday-Sunday.
To get your local business listed, fill out your contact info at the link below and we'll contact you with more details. Thank you for supporting local businesses!
Contact us: https://norfolkdailynews.com/106_kix/support_local_business/