Great Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, March 27 @ Norfolk YMCA Field House. For more:
- Free for ages 8 & under.
- Live remote control demo w/Norfolk Falcons Model Airplane Club
- Masks mandatory for adults. Masks recommended for children.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A draft of updated health education standards in Nebraska has Gov. Pete Ricketts calling on the Nebraska Board of Education to eliminate certain sex education topics. According to Ricketts, the topics represent a significant shift in the approach to health education for young children. For more:
1. Phone Stress & Anxiety:
The top things we're spending more money on: Groceries, self-care products and bills. What are the top three things we're spending less on?
The new "Cancel Culture" shirts are available! $25 suggested donation. Previous charities and causes we've raised money for: