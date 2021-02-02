Tim McGraw shared this cute video of Faith and their daughter Maggie dancing in a viral TikTok challenge. All I could think of is...which one is Faith?! Girlfriend seems to be aging in the opposite direction.
Faith Hill's Viral TikTok Video
Demon Princess
Hi, I'm Kylie! A certified radio nerd. Born & raised right here in Northeast Nebraska and thrilled to be back home (by way of Colorado, Florida, Kansas and Texas.)