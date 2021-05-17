CODY JOHNSON recorded a cover of WILLIE NELSON's "Sad Songs and Waltzes". And, he talked Willie into joining him. It'll be on Cody's upcoming double album, which will be out sometime next fall. Click for the video...
Cody Johnson and Willie Nelson's "Sad Songs and Waltzes" Cover
In other news
Basically, we love cute little squishy baby things AND they make $$$ so look for them to be included EVERYWHERE - especially in the upcoming Ghostbuster movie.
Tim McGraw shared this cute video of Faith and their daughter Maggie dancing in a viral TikTok challenge. All I could think of is...which one is Faith?! Girlfriend seems to be aging in the opposite direction.
