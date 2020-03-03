I'm thinking it's time for the second tattoo! Didn't see the first one? Check it out on Facebook using the link!
Email me and tell me your thoughts at Dylan@106kix.com or on Facebook Dylan Ryder!
I'm thinking it's time for the second tattoo! Didn't see the first one? Check it out on Facebook using the link!
Have you ever had a question where you've thought "I wonder if I'm the only one?" Email me at Dylan@106kix.com and you could be featured on Dylan Ryder Questions of the Day on Facebook!
Small town kid who grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska, who talks a lot and does some funny voices! Early on radio peaked my interest. In high school I job shadowed with Billy Wolf….. The guy who just happens to be my boss/program director now at 106KIX! Radio is my passion.