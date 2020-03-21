Now that everyone is stuck at home, it's time to dust off the Playstation . . . or, you know, the Nintendo 64, if you're vintage.
The Strong National Museum of Play has just named the 12 games which have been shortlisted for this year's World Video Game Hall of Fame. They nominate games that have significantly impacted the video game industry, popular culture, or society . . . and this year's crop is STRONG.
Here are this year's finalists, in alphabetical order:
1. "Bejeweled", 2001 . . . cross-platform; computer / mobile, etc.
2. "Centipede", 1981 . . . arcade, Atari
3. "Frogger", 1981 . . . arcade
4. "GoldenEye 007", 1997 . . . Nintendo 64
5. "Guitar Hero", 2005 . . . Playstation and Xbox
6. "King's Quest", 1984 . . . cross-platform; computer
7. "Minecraft", 2009 . . . cross-platform; computer
8. "NBA Jam", 1993 . . . arcade, Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo
9. "Nokia Snake", 1997 . . . mobile
10. "Super Smash Bros. Melee", 2001 . . . GameCube
11. "Uncharted 2", 2009 . . . PlayStation
12. "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?", 1985 . . . cross-platform
Of the 12, four are typically chosen to join the Hall of Fame and become a permanent part of its display.
Last year's inductees were: "Colossal Cave Adventure", "Microsoft Solitaire", "Mortal Kombat", and "Super Mario Kart". Other classics in the Hall include : "Pong", "Tetris", "World of Warcraft", "Super Mario Bros.", and "Pac-Man".
(For more info, hit up WorldVideoHallOfFame.org.)