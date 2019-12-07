Top Dog & Cat Names

Cat & Dog
So naming a pet isn't like naming a kid. Like, you can name your dog ANYTHING and it won't affect their life at all. You shouldn't do that with a kid. And yet, for some reason, people still use the same handful of pet names.

The folks at Rover.com just released the results of its study into the most popular dog and cat names of 2019. Here's what they found . . .

Female dogs: Bella . . . Luna . . . Lucy . . . Daisy . . . Lily.

Male dogs: Max . . . Charlie . . . Cooper . . . Buddy . . . Rocky.

Female cats: Luna . . . Bella . . . Lucy . . . Kitty . . . Lily.

Male cats: Oliver . . . Leo . . . Milo . . . Charlie . . . Max.

The study also found there were some very popular pet names that came out of pop culture.

The name Okoye, which is from "Black Panther", was up 250% for pets . . . Arya Stark was up 150% . . . Lizzo was up 100% . . . and Keanu was up 93%. 

