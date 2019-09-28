Tomorrow is National Coffee Day

This Sunday is National Coffee Day. And even though every town in America has multiple Starbucks (not Norfolk), a new survey found most of us still make it at home.
89% of Americans make at least one cup of coffee at home in an average week. The top reasons are convenience . . . cost . . . and it's part of our routine.
Here are a few more stats on America's coffee-drinking habits . . .
1. 87% of us look forward to our first cup of coffee in the morning.
2. 79% of us add something to our coffee, like cream and sugar. (Or maybe a little booze?) Older Americans are more likely than Millennials to drink their coffee black.
3. 73% of us find making coffee therapeutic.
4. 60% agreed another benefit of brewing coffee is it makes your home smell good.
We haven't seen Starbucks running any Coffee Day deals this year. But a few other national chains are . . .
You can get a free coffee and donut at Krispy Kreme on Sunday, no purchase necessary. Dunkin' Donuts has a buy-one-get-one coffee deal. Circle K is giving out free coffee if you use their app . . .
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has free coffee if you order food. White Castle has free coffee with any order. And if your name is "Joe" and Sunday's your birthday, you can enter to win a free Keurig.
(PR Newswire / USA Today / Today)