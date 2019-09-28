September 28th: On This Day
1959 - Born on this day in Voorheesville, New York, was Billy Montana, singer-songwriter. His songs have been recorded by Garth Brooks, ("More Than a Memory"), Sara Evans, ("Suds in the Bucket"), Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Sister Hazel and Kenny Rogers, among others.
1966 - Born on this day in Asheville, North Carolina, was country singer-songwriter Matt King who scored the 1998 hit "A Woman's Tears".
1969 - Born on this day, in Gary, Indiana, was Karen Fairchild, singer, songwriter with Little Big Town, who have charted over 12 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and scored the 2010 #1 album The Reason Why.
1971 - Born on this day, was Aimee Mayo, American songwriter, primarily known for writing country hits for artists such as Lonestar, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Kellie Pickler. Mayo was named BMI Songwriter of the Year in 2000. "Amazed," recorded by Lonestar that same year, is her most popular song to date.
1999 - Greatest Hits, also titled Garth Brooks in.... The Life of Chris Gaines, was released in the US. It was part of the alter ego project of Garth Brooks, in which Brooks assumed the fictitious persona of alternative rock artist Chris Gaines. Originally, the album was intended to be the soundtrack for a movie called The Lamb that was to have stared Brooks as a rock star recalling the different periods of his life. This album was purposely released a year in advance from the scheduled film release date to pique interest in Brooks performing rock instead of country. The Lamb, however, was never filmed due to financial and management problems.