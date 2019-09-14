September 14th: On this day
1958 - Born on this day in Harlingen, Texas, was singer-songwriter, Beth Nielsen Chapman who has written many Country hits including: co-songwriter of Faith Hill's "This Kiss", Trisha Yearwood ("Down On My Knees", "You Say You Will", "Trying to Love You"), Martina McBride ("Happy Girl"), Willie Nelson ("Nothing I Can Do About It Now", "Ain't Necessarily So", "If My World Didn't Have You").
1959 - Born on this day in Aiken, South Carolina, was John Berry country singer, songwriter, who has recorded over fifteen studio albums, and scored the 1994 US #1 single "Your Love Amazes Me."
1978 - Born on this day in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was Danielle Peck country music artist. Her self-titled debut 2006 album produced the Top 30 country hits "I Don't", "Findin' a Good Man", and "Isn't That Everything".
1982 - Willie Nelson was at #1 on the US Country charts with Always On My Mind. The album was the Billboard #1 country album of the year for 1982, peaking at the top of the charts for a total of 22 weeks, as well as spending 99 weeks on the chart.
1996 - Tulsa honored American Western swing fiddler Johnnie Lee Wills with a street named after him. Johnnie Lee Wills Lane is directly in front of the Expo Square Pavilion at the Tulsa State Fairgrounds. Wills, who died in 1984 was the younger brother of Bob Wills and had also played banjo with Bob as a member of the Texas Playboys.
2003 - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett were at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with the Jim "Moose" Brown and Don Rollins penned song, "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere". The song spent a total of eight weeks at the top of the chart and won the Country Music Association (CMA) Award for Vocal Event of the Year.
2005 - Property from the estate of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash raised $1.24 million on the first day of a three-day auction at Sotheby's in New York City. Items sold included a custom-made abalone-inlaid acoustic guitar for $131,200 and an autographed photo of Elvis Presley to June Cash sold for $18,000, a striped prisoner's jacket from Folsom Prison made $6,000.